KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- -This year, Hanukkah falls earlier than usual. It begins Sunday.
Union Station will be lit up in blue and is also debuting an exhibit for the occasion. The staff put the finishing touches on the Klein Collection exhibit Wednesday in order to have it up in time for the first day of Hanukkah. Included is a glass case with menorahs from several countries dating back to the 1800s.
The opening coincides with Hanukkah, but its broader purpose is to complement the Auschwitz exhibit with a look at more than just the suffering and death but also joy and tradition.
“These are objects of Jewish history, Jewish culture and Jewish traditions from all over the world,” said exhibit curator Abby Magariel.
The collection is on loan from Overland Park’s The Temple, Congregation B’Nai Jehudah. It’s a small sampling of what is one of the largest collections of Judaica in the United States, more than 1,000 items, gifted to the synagogue by a local man.
“I started collecting 40 years ago,” said Michael Klein, “and along the way, I decided I would like the collection to represent Jewish concepts to be used for education and to show the depth and breadth of the Jewish living experience geographically, from around the world, and across time.
Many of the items on display at Union Station relate to holidays and home life. The collection spans continents and centuries. One Menorah from Prague dates to the 1800s. Another is from India in the 1940s. A Shabbat oil lamp on display comes from 1920s Afghanistan.
Magariel pointed to the glass case containing the oil lamp and described the significance of that portion of the display.
“These are all objects relating to our weekly holiday of Shabbat, which is the Sabbath,” Magariel explained. “It takes place Friday night and Saturday. One of the most important parts of the welcoming of the Sabbath is lighting the Shabbat lights. Families usually do this with candles, but you can also do it with an oil lamp.”
The display is at Union Station to coincide with the Auschwitz exhibit there, which has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors, leading Union Station to extend the closing date to March. Klein hopes people learn from the Auschwitz exhibit in a time when anti-Semitism is far from gone. But he doesn’t want visitors to walk away from the Auschwitz exhibit thinking that the horrors of the Holocaust are what defines the Jewish experience. He hopes the Klein Collection will compliment that exhibit by presenting a different perspective.
“Most people think of Jews as victims, where Judaism is really about living, not about being a victim,” Klein said, “There are movies on the Holocaust, books on the Holocaust, TV shows on the Holocaust, and having the collection there shows that Judaism is about living, not dying.”
In addition the items that are more than a century old from an ocean away, there are items from present day in Overland Park. He hopes the exhibit will represent how Judaism has endured and continues to spread much joy and light.
“The Jewish experience goes far beyond Auschwitz, across time across place, and is really a very rich experience,” Klein said.
You can find Union Station’s Klein Collection exhibit in the southwest corner of the main hall, by Pierpont’s. It will be up until February. The full Klein Collection is on display at The Temple, Congregation B'nai Jehuda in Overland Park. It is open to the public. All are welcome.
