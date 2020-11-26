KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As many gobble a number of calories on Thanksgiving, The World Health Organization released new guidelines for staying active during the pandemic.
The WHO recommends adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise a week. Workouts should include some strength training, especially for older adults.
Children up to 17 years old should get at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise per day.
