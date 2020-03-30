The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8 in 2021, according to Tokyo 2020 Organization Committee President Yoshiro Mori, who said he had reached agreement on the dates with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach following a Monday phone call.
The Paralympics will be staged from August 23 to September 4
More to follow...
