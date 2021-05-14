The latest word from the CDC is that people who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks indoors or outdoors, except in certain circumstances.
That surprise shift in guidance this week also has raised a lot of questions for everyone, including those who have been contemplating a return to the office after months of working from home.
Let us know what questions or concerns you have now about going back to the office, whether you're fully vaccinated or not.
