KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The New Bethel Church is hosting a Christmas community outreach event December 19.
The Church will be offering free groceries, cleaning supplies, flu shots, and new gifts for children of all ages.
This event will be set up as a drive-thru pick up line.
The event is from noon to 2p.m. in the church's parking lot.
