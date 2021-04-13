Neighborhood shut down due to shots being fired in the area

Click here for updates on this story
BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -- An active shooter has been reported in a Branford neighborhood.
Multiple police agencies are being seen in the area of Main Street and Cherry Hill.
People are being told to avoid that area, as it is not safe at this time.
According to Branford police, a barricaded person was firing shots.
Connecticut State Police and the South Central Regional SWAT Team has responded as well.
Additionally, exit 53 off I-95 has been shut down.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.