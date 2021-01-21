KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --
Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM), will be joined by local businessmen and government officials, including Jackson County Commissioner Frank White and Mayor Quinton Lucas, make an announcement Thursday.
The press conference will be held at 10 a.m.
The announcement will be made at the museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.