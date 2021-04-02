KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --
A fire forced at least 18 people out of an apartment building in Kansas City Friday morning.
It happened just after 1 a.m. on the 2100 block of E. Linwood.
Everyone got out safe.
One person suffered smoke inhalation and they were taken to the hospital.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
