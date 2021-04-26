Severe thunderstorms return to the Plains on Tuesday as a dramatic temperature swing brings potentially record-breaking, summerlike heat to the eastern United States this week.
The weather pattern will evolve as the jet stream dips across the West, bringing cooler temperatures in from the North, while a ridge builds across the East, which signifies warmer temperatures. In between this temperature battleground, the risk for severe storms builds Tuesday and Wednesday across the Central US.
"Wild temperature swings like we have coming up this week really can only happen in spring and fall. They set up classic severe weather days and the potential for widespread agricultural freeze damage," said CNN meteorologist Chad Myers.
Record warmth fuels fire danger
Monday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will ride the jet stream, spanning from the interior West through the upper Midwest and Great Lakes.
South and East of this rain is where the warm air will be locked in. High temperatures Monday could be nearly 20 degrees warmer than the typical temperature for this time of year in the Central Plains.
Some cities, including Goodland, Kansas and Imperial, Nebraska, could break their daily record highs as temperatures rise to near 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
This heat will help fuel the risk for wildfires. Nine states in the Central US are under red flag warnings, encompassing over 8 million people.
"Another, often overlooked, threat from days like today is the serious wildfire potential in the southwestern states," said Myers. "Winds gusts will exceed 50 mph and combine with extremely dry air creating the possibility of rapid wildfire growth."
Meanwhile across the West, highs will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal early this week, behind the cold front.
This heat will shift eastward on Tuesday, and that will bring the cooler air currently out West toward the Plains.
Severe weather ramps up
At the same time, a storm system will develop over the central Plains and this will fuel the risk for severe storms, especially on Tuesday.
There is a level 2 out of 5, slight risk for severe storms for parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, including Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Wichita, Lubbock and Abilene.
"Any storms that do form will likely become supercellular [spinning thunderstorms], with the potential for all severe hazards, including very large hail and tornadoes," says the Storm Prediction Center.
The main timing for the storms will be Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Showers and storms could already bring poor weather to parts of the southern Plains during the day Tuesday, but the severe threat won't ramp up until the end of the day when storms fire up across western Texas and then track east.
Strong storms remain likely overnight Tuesday, so it is important to have weather alerts set on your phone in case bad weather becomes imminent in your town.
A few isolated severe storms will also be possible Tuesday across parts of the upper Midwest.
The risk for isolated severe storms will persist into Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 1 out of 5, marginal risk for severe weather, spanning from the Rio Grande River in Texas through Indiana.
Some locations could deal with multiple rounds of heavy thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday across the Central US, so along with the wind and hail threats, there will also be a flash flood threat.
A widespread 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is forecast from central Texas through the lower Midwest, with localized rainfall amounts of up to 5 inches possible.
Warm air moves toward East Coast
As these storms gradually track east, so will the warmer air.
The heat will spread toward the East Coast Tuesday, with above average temperatures reaching the mid-Atlantic and Southeast coasts.
High temperatures could rise by more than 15 degrees in some cities. In Washington, DC, the forecast high on Monday is 67 degrees but it will surge up to 83 on Tuesday.
And that warming trend will increase for Wednesday near the East Coast. High temperatures could approach 90 degrees as far north as the mid-Atlantic.
The Northeast will feel the warm temperatures Wednesday as well. In New York City, for example, it will rise from the low 60s on Monday to the mid 80s by Wednesday, a temperature increase by more than 20 degrees.
Record high temperatures are currently not expected Wednesday, but they could get within about 5 degrees of meeting records in cities like New York, Washington, Philadelphia and Richmond.
Widespread highs of 10 to 20 degrees above average are forecast for the Midwest and Northeast Wednesday.
What goes up must come down, however. By Thursday, temperatures will be on the decline across the Midwest and Northeast but still 5 to 15 degrees above average.
The Southeast will be 5 to 10 degrees above average, with high temperatures near 90 away from the coast, from central North Carolina through southern Georgia and into Florida.
Cooler temperatures will dominate most of the East by this weekend while a new round of warmth begins to take charge across the central US. Highs will drop to 5 to 15 degrees below normal in the eastern US.
