Neal Jones has been covering Kansas City area sports since September 1993, but his knowledge of the Chiefs, Royals, Tigers, Jayhawks and Wildcats goes back to his early years.
“I grew up in Oklahoma, so we got the Chiefs and Royals games on TV,” he said, “ And growing up in the Big 8 meant that I followed the KC area colleges closely. “It was a real thrill to get to cover Norm Stewart, Roy Williams and Bill Snyder,” Jones said, “And getting a chance to cover this great Chiefs teams of the 1990s and early 2000s was an opportunity of a lifetime.”
Jones is married to a KC area native, and has a son at Mizzou and a daughter at KU although she almost chose KSU). He attended the University of Oklahoma and the University of Tulsa.
His hobbies include golf and more golf.