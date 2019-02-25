Neal Jones has spent the past 26 years covering Kansas City sports for KCTV5 News.
His first report was an exclusive interview with Joe Montana back in September 1993, and he has been chasing the area's biggest stories ever since.
Before coming to Kansas City, Neal covered sports In Northwest Arkansas, Tulsa and Oklahoma City. He was at Kemper Arena for the University of Kansas'1988 National Championship and has covered hundreds of games involving Missouri, Kansas State and Kansas.
He has had the pleasure of doing stories on thousands of area high school and youth athletes -- a number of which have gone on to college, professional and Olympic careers.
He is married to a Kansas City girl and their son is attending the University of Missouri, while their daughter attends in the Blue Valley School District.
