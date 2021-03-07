Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian charity worker who has been jailed in Iran for almost five years, has had her ankle monitor removed, according to a British lawmaker.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been under house arrest because of the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, British MP Tulip Siddiq, who has been in touch with Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family, said Zaghari-Ratcliffe had her ankle monitor removed.
Siddiq said the family told her Zaghari-Ratcliffe's first trip would be to visit her grandmother. However, the lawmaker added that Zaghari-Ratcliffe is facing another court date next Sunday.
"We welcome the removal of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's ankle tag, but Iran's continued treatment of her is intolerable," UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted on Sunday. "She must be allowed to return to the UK as soon as possible to be reunited with her family," he added.
Lindsay Isaac and Arnaud Siad contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.