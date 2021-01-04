(CNN Español) — Naufragó una embarcación con unos 28 migrantes en el Pacífico colombiano, informó este lunes la alcaldía de Acandí en su cuenta de Facebook. El naufragio ocurrió en el sector de Bahía Pinorroa (departamento del Chocó, en el noroeste del país). En base a primeras informaciones, habría muertos y desaparecidos, indicaron. Agregaron que las autoridades se desplazaron al lugar para la operación de búsqueda y rescate.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.