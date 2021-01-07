KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The National WWI Museum and Memorial is scheduled to bring the exhibit "Why Keep That? Collecting Things of Lasting Significance" to its Ellis Gallery on January 27.
This gives you the opportunity to learn how do Museums make decisions and who gets to answer the question, “Why Keep That?”
Why Keep That follows the journey of a collection item from the moment it is donated to the Museum, to the decision-making and archival process of our collections staff.
Objects in the exhibit, even as simple as ticket stubs, provide deep historical information. They tell stories of the people they belonged to and give insight to the human interaction of a different time.
Highlights of the exhibition include a Barometer of Feelings – a chart which provides a weekly timeline of the war through one woman’s emotional reactions – as well as dance cards, receipts, tickets, coupons and posters, sometimes accompanied by a letter that provides personal context and value to the item.
Admission to Ellis Gallery is free. Regular hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the Museum and Memorial is also open on Mondays.
