(KCTV) -- It's time to show off your ugliest Christmas sweater. Today is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day!
The special day was started in 2011 as a way to lighten up the busy holidays. It's grown more popular every year and is now celebrated worldwide.
Ugly Christmas sweaters can be fun, cute, or even naughty. A variety of them are sold in stores and online but it's also easy to create one yourself, just grab an old sweater and embellish with ribbon, tinsel, bells, lights, or ridiculous characters.
Be sure to post a photo to social media.
