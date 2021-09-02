JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A new court date has been set in the Kevin Strickland case for September 13th. All parties involved will be discussing Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s motion.
A motion requested yesterday which delayed Strickland’s court hearing that was originally scheduled for today.
Even though Strickland was not able to appear or have his hearing today there were a group of people that came from out of state to show him some support.
They are called the National Organization of Exonerees, a group out of Michigan filled with members, all of which have been exonerated.
They made the trip to Kansas City, in hopes of seeing Kevin Strickland be released from prison, but that didn’t happen.
“People tend to forget there are lives on the end of this, there is a human being on the other side of what’s happening today, someone’s sitting in a cell wrongly,” says Kenneth Nixon the current Chairman of the National Organization of Exonerees.
Strickland swears he’s innocent in a 1978 triple murder which took place in Kansas City, meaning he’s spent 4 decades in prison.
Several gunmen from that night agree Strickland was not there.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker had her conviction integrity unit review the case and concluded Strickland is innocent.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is not convinced.
He argued to delay the case because he needs more time to prepare for the hearing, which that delay was granted yesterday.
Schmitt also wants to recuse all judges from Jackson County from hearing this case.
“Certain people within the institutions of the justice system like to frustrate the process as much as possible,” says Nixon.
The attorney general’s office didn’t speak on camera to reporters this morning, but according to today’s judge their office must send any final requests for evidence in the case by 5 PM Friday to the Jackson County Prosecutor and Defense.
A frustrating process for Jean Peters Baker who wants to see Strickland have his day in court.
“It’s just when, when is that going to happen. Of course, we are trying our best to make sure that happens as expedited as it can at this point because while it’s not yet too late it’s late,” says Peters Baker.
Even though the question of when is still looming, those wearing the yellow shirts, believe Strickland’s time is coming.
“He will be exonerated, his name will be cleared, and he will be wearing the yellow shirt soon enough,” says Nixon.
That next court date September 13th at 2 pm will possibly set a date for the hearing that could lead to Strickland’s release.
Peters Baker says she is not sure whether Strickland will be present that day and that it will be up Strickland and the defense to make that decision.
