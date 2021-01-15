Click here for updates on this story
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Nashville Public Library will suspend curbside service and computer reservations at their main location on Sunday, due to a planned protest at the capitol building.
The protest, called the "Tennessee Freedom Event," is connected to a call for rallies at every state capitol in the country.
The library's main downtown location is located just a few blocks from the capitol.
The library has not said if they will suspend services during a second planned protest on Inauguration Day.
