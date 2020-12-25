Click here for updates on this story
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Nashville Fire is responding an explosion on Second Ave. North downtown early Friday morning.
Emergency crews have closed a 10-block radius around the site of the explosion.
Smoke was visible on the Nashville skyline as people in the area reported feeling a large shaking before 6:30 a.m..
It is unclear at this time what led to the explosion or if there any injuries.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.