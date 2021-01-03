(CNN) — La Cámara acaba de reelegir oficialmente a la presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi. 216 miembros votaron por ella para otro mandato.
El líder de la minoría de la Cámara, Kevin McCarthy, recibió 209 votos.
La senadora Tammy Duckworth recibió un voto y el representante Hakeem Jeffries recibió un voto.
La reelección se dio este domingo cuando los miembros de la Cámara y el Senado prestan juramento al cargo, en el inicio oficial del 117° Congreso de Estados Unidos.
