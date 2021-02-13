(KCTV) -- A New York wildlife center is using Valentine's Day as inspiration for an unusual fundraiser.
For $5 you can name a mealworm after your ex and then the center will use the bugs chicken feed, and allow you to enjoy the carnage on Facebook live.
There's another part of the fundraiser, for $20, your ex's name goes on a papier mache ball, and cats will claw it to shreds.
Donations are already coming in, and so are new ideas.
The cats and chickens can go to town on the Tuesday after valentines day.
Depending on how the fundraiser goes, foxes and other animals could join the fun in the future. Donations will be accepted until Tuesday.
Hawk Creek will stream the festivities on their Facebook page February 16th at 12:30 P.M. ET.
