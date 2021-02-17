(CNN) — El tenista español Rafa Nadal fue derrotado por el griego Stéfanos Tsitsipas en el primer Gran Slam de la temporada, el Abierto de Australia (Australian Open). Tsitsipas logró recuperarse tras haber perdido dos sets frente a Nadal y se metió en las semifinales del torneo.
Tsitsipas venció a Nadal, el número 2 del mundo, por 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 y 7-5.
🇬🇷 Comeback complete 🇬🇷@steftsitsipas comes from two sets to love down to advance to his second #AusOpen semifinal.#AO2021 pic.twitter.com/8A9bkUwo26 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 17, 2021
«No tengo palabras para describir lo que acaba de pasar en la cancha», dijo el griego frente a los micrófonos del Australian Open.
"I'm speechless. I have no words."@steftsitsipas | #AO2021 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/pSfC4671Nd — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 17, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.