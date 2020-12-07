More than 300 people are hospitalized with a mysterious illness in southern India -- and COVID-19 has been ruled out as the cause.
Patients, in the state of Andhra Pradesh, reported a range of symptoms including seizures, loss of consciousness and some nausea over the weekend.
Authorities are now testing water samples for contamination, after all the patients were found to receive their water from a common source.
This comes as India continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, with the world's second-highest number of infections. Andhra Pradesh is one of the worst-affected states, and currently has more than 800,000 confirmed cases.
