Philadelphia, PA (KYW) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a laundry bag on a Philadelphia street Friday morning. The body was found on the 6900 block of Edmund Street around 7:25 a.m.
Witnesses say the person who discovered the body was walking down the street when they spotted a leg coming out of the laundry bag. They also tell Eyewitness News the bag had been on the curb for at least two days.
Police say it’s not clear if the person was a male or female, as the body was mutilated. Witnesses say there was also no head.
Police describe the body as a small framed, brown complexion person.
Some homes nearby do have surveillance cameras but Eyewitness News did not spot any at the intersection.
CBS3’s Alecia Reid contributed to this report.
