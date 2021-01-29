A boy interrupts his dad's TV appearance, "The Crown" cast gets down and dogs return to the White House. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
Surprise visitor
Ah, a classic work-from-home situation. Victor, the son of Trivago CEO Axel Hefer, paid his dad a visit and sat on his lap while the executive did an interview with CNN's Richard Quest.
'So humiliating'
Gillian Anderson and other members of "The Crown" cast danced along to Lizzo's "Good As Hell." But according to Anderson, the dance tape was never meant for the public!
Uncanny resemblance
You'll need to do a double-take on this one. Actress Kristen Stewart looks remarkably similar to Princess Diana in an image from "Spencer," a new movie set to be released next year.
Top Dogs
The folks on the internet have shown their love for the new dogs in the White House, Champ and Major. Although the Bidens' dogs have received mostly positive comments online, one poster did ask, "Where's the cat!??"
Virtual debut
The Smithsonian's National Zoo showed off Xiao Qi Ji, a very cute panda cub who falls down a lot and loves sweet potatoes.
