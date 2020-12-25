A Florida resident gets a pre-Christmas surprise, an extraordinarily rare space event, and a movie star reprises a famous role. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
Rockin' around the Christmas tree
Florida resident Aubrey Iacobelli got an unexpected Christmas visitor and, no, it wasn't Santa. At first believing it was a cat, Iacobelli eventually realized she had a raccoon in her Christmas tree. The raccoon got into a scuffle with a dog and climbed up into a chandelier before finally exiting the house.
800 years in the making
Saturn and Jupiter combined to create a once-in-a-lifetime event on December 21. For the first time in 800 years, the two largest planets in our solar system crossed paths to create a conjunction. It was named the "Christmas Star" in advance of the approaching holiday. Watch the video above to see footage from around the globe of the "double planet."
Delivering a surprise
A Virginia community surprised their beloved UPS driver by lining the streets and cheering him on as he drove past. The driver, Anthony, was so touched that he was brought to tears. The video went viral online, collecting millions of views.
YouTube star continues his reign
Every kid probably wishes they could get paid to play with toys. For one 9-year-old, that dream is a reality. Ryan Kaji, who reviews toys on his channel "Ryan's World," was YouTube's top earner in 2020, his third consecutive year at the top. Kaji brought in almost $30 million according to Forbes.
A very Griswold Christmas
Chevy Chase reprised his iconic role as Clark Griswold from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" in a commercial for Ford's new car, the Mustang Mach-E. Watch above to see which famous scene he reenacted from the movie.
