Serena Williams plays with her daughter, Ken Jennings gets trolled, and Bernie Sanders, the fashion icon? These are the must-watch videos of the week.
'Grumpy chic' fashion
Sen. Bernie Sanders became a fashion star during Joe Biden's inauguration for wearing a puffy jacket and some conspicuous mittens. The internet had a field day placing his image in off-the-wall locations.
'Trashing an ex'
Ouch! It's definitely over between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. A cutout of de Armas was seen in the trash can outside of Affleck's home. That's one way to get over her, Ben.
Jennings gets trolled
When a 'Jeopardy!' contestant was stumped in the final round, he took a playful jab at interim host Ken Jennings. The contestant reminded Jennings of the question that snapped his famous winning streaking back in 2004.
Too cute
You'll want to watch this one twice. Serena Williams' 3-year-old daughter, Olympia, plays tennis with her mom and looks to be having a marvelous time. The little girl spins around on the court and tosses balls.
Snowy rescue
A teen snowmobiler got separated from his group in the Canadian wilderness and survived by building a snow cave. Rescuers found the grateful teen a few hours later.
