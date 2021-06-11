The Statue of Liberty is getting a "little sister," a family donates a pretty penny to charity, and this classic form of cardio is making a comeback. Here are the must-watch videos of the week.
Lady Liberty learns how to share her room
More than a century after sending the Statue of Liberty on the same journey, France is giving the US a "little sister" replica. The scaled-down bronze version will be displayed on Ellis Island for Independence Day before heading to the French ambassador's residence in Washington, DC, for 10 years.
A petty penny
A father dropped off his final child support payment ... in pennies. The mother and daughter turned a dramatic scene into a heartwarming tale when they donated the 80,000 pennies to a charity.
Sinkhole swallows parked cars
A sinkhole outside a medical center in Jerusalem swallowed several parked cars. No injuries were reported, and the hospital's buildings were unaffected.
Jumping on the bandwagon
The rope-jumping craze has hit social media. One woman has been documenting her year-long journey from newbie to speedy freestyler, and now her goal is to inspire others to pick up a rope.
'Freaky Friday' fail
A Texas mom disguised herself as her 13-year-old daughter to test her middle school's security. What started as a "social experiment" ended in arrest when her cover was blown.
