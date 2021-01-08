A doorbell captures a dramatic rescue, parents rejoice after a show is canceled, and Elon Musk shows off a new car before he was the world's richest person. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
Saved by the bell
An Arizona family is thanking their neighbor after her quick thinking got them out of a dangerous situation. Nurse Carolyn Palisch rushed over to the Delgado house after she noticed the home had caught fire, and furiously pounded on the door and rang the doorbell. Watch the tense footage as Delgado leads the family to safety.
'Animated advertisement for birth control'
Some parents are jumping for joy after PBS announced they will stop airing the animated children's series "Caillou." While adults took to social media to pan the show for the main character's voice and behavior, some were sad to see the the end of an era. Meanwhile, a new kid's show in the Netherlands is making waves over an anatomy issue.
Alternative styles
Late-night host Jimmy Fallon played to his strengths by spoofing a new music video by Harry Styles. Fallon, along with SNL cast member Chloe Fineman, parodied Styles' dance moves in the video for his new hit "Treat People with Kindess". Fineman also reprised her impression of actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who appears in the video.
Before he was famous
Decades before Elon Musk was making Teslas, he was just another Silicon Valley dreamer. Watch above as a young Musk receives his first supercar in 1999, a McLaren F1. Worth around $1 million that year, the car's price would now be a mere drop in the bucket for Musk, who recently became the richest person in the world.
A TV legend's farewell
"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek left fans a final message encouraging viewers to open up their hearts to those suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic. Taped in October, the message ran as part of the last week of episodes hosted by the game show legend. Trebek sadly passed away in November 2020.
