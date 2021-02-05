A rapper gets some unusual bling, huge waves pummel houses and mom finally meets baby, months after birth. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
Brain bling
Is Lil Uzi Vert trying to start a new trend? Fans were shocked to see a diamond in the rapper's forehead, and several people pointed out the similarity to Vision from "The Avengers."
Massive waves
A strong nor'easter slammed waves into homes along the Northeastern seaboard. Water gushed into the streets and flooded homes in Scituate, Massachusetts.
Close call
A Russian fighter jet flew near the USS Donald Cook in the Black Sea. This incident happened amid increasing tensions between the two countries.
A new chapter
Surgeons have now performed the first successful face and double-hand transplant. Joe DiMeo was severely burned in a car crash in 2018. Hear his outlook after having the surgery.
'Miracle mom'
A mom was in a medically-induced coma fighting Covid-19 when she gave birth to her son. Months later, she finally gets to meet her little boy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.