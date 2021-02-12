A cat-lawyer breaks the internet, Tom Brady makes a risky pass, and this tortoise loves getting a shower. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
'I'm not a cat'
A lawyer in Texas has given everyone a good laugh after he couldn't figure out how to remove a cat filter from his computer during a Zoom court hearing.
Risky pass
Was this really a good idea? Tom Brady tossed the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another during a parade celebrating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl win.
Shower dance
We're all guilty of dancing in the shower, right? Turnip the tortoise shows off her moves while being hosed down at the Tennessee Aquarium.
Powerless as truck plunged from overpass
Truck driver Richard Lee Oliver plunged 70 feet from an icy overpass onto a road below. From his hospital bed, he talked with "Good Morning America" about the terrifying incident.
One cool dad
A dad in Latvia built a bobsled track for his kids to play on during winter. The incredible feat took him six years to complete!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.