A backyard roller coaster, a high-speed ride through the desert, and a royal surprise for a young girl. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.
When you can't go to Disneyland, bring Disneyland to you
A California man had a lot of time on his hands during the pandemic and decided to recreate and iconic Disneyland attraction in his parents' backyard.
Honoring her baby brother
Chrissy Teigen shared a heart-warming video of her daughter, Luna, honoring her late brother, Jack.
A record-setting ride
Virgin Hyperloop completed the first test of its high-speed transportation technology with humans on board.
A bilingual princess surprise
Make-A-Wish and Disney made sure that 6-year-old María got the royal treatment from her favorite princess.
McPlant gets grilled on the internet
McDonald's got their fair share of online mockery for the name of their new meatless patty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.