(CNN) -- Robert Downey Sr., un actor y director que también es el padre del actor Robert Downey Jr., murió, según afirma una publicación de su hijo. Tenía 85 años.
"RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021 ... Anoche, papá falleció pacíficamente mientras dormía después de años de soportar los estragos del Parkinson ... era un verdadero cineasta inconformista y permaneció notablemente optimista en todo momento ... Según los cálculos de mi madrastra, estuvieron felizmente casados por poco más de 2000 años", escribió Downey Jr. en un homenaje a su padre en su página verificada de Facebook. "Rosemary Rogers-Downey, eres una santa, y nuestros pensamientos y oraciones están contigo".
Robert Downey Sr
