WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least four people were shot at a hotel in New Jersey overnight.
The victims were found at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Woodbridge just before 2:50 a.m. Monday.
The victims were rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Their conditions are not yet known.
"I heard four shots, actually five, I heard running scattering all over," a hotel guest said. "I stayed here before prior, the night before and it was fine, room 125 was fine, but then last night I stayed in 227 and it was uncomfortable."
Police are interviewing witnesses who were part of a large group of people at the hotel when the violence broke out.
So far, there are no arrests.
