Multiple people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning on Chicago's South Side, police said.
Shots were fired around 5:42 a.m. (6:42 a.m. ET), after an argument at a gathering inside a residence in the Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.
"Multiple victims sustained gunshot wounds. Officers are currently on the scene. Further details will follow once they are available," Chicago police said in a news release.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.