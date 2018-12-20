KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Interstate 435 at Truman Road has been stalled after a multiple vehicle crash.
Right now, there is no word on the injuries.
The southbound lane has been completely closed, while northbound lanes has one lane closed.
Tow trucks are at the scene.
This is a developing story. Refresh page for updates.
