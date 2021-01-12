(CNN) — Las autoridades en Chicago investigan un incidente en la Torre Trump de Chicago, donde una mujer «intencionalmente rodeó a los agentes en la acera y golpeó una barricada» dijo el Departamento de Policía de Chicago esta mañana en un informe.
La mujer, que no ha sido identificada, tiene 31 años y conducía hacia el norte por Wabash en un sedán Honda, según la policía.
Ella “no resultó herida y fue puesta bajo custodia”, dice el informe.
Nadie más resultó herido y los cargos están pendientes, dijo la policía de Chicago.
CNN se ha comunicado con la Torre Trump de Chicago.
Noticia en desarrollo
