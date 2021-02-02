(CNN) — Dos agentes del FBI murieron y otros 3 resultaron heridos mientras cumplían una orden judicial en Sunrise, Florida, según un comunicado del FBI. El sospechoso del incidente también murió. El sospechoso era buscado en relación con delitos violentos contra niños, según el comunicado.
Dos de los agentes heridos fueron trasladados al hospital en condición estable según el comunicado. La condición del tercer agente lesionado no está clara.
