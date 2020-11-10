(CNN) — El secretario general de la Organización para la Liberación de Palestina (OLP), Saeb Erekat, ha muerto, según una notificación en las redes sociales del movimiento Fatah, así como de un funcionario de la oficina de Erekat en la OLP. Tenía 65 años.
“Fatah está de luto por su gran hijo nacional, el Dr. Saeb Erekat”, dice una publicación en las redes sociales de Fatah.
Erekat contrajo coronavirus y estaba siendo tratado en un hospital de Jerusalén.
