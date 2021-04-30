(CNN Español) –– Ray Reyes, exintegrante del grupo musical Menudo, murió este viernes, según informó su hermano Raúl Reyes en un mensaje publicado a través de su cuenta de Facebook.
«Con un dolor enorme en mi alma les informo que mi amado hermano Ray Reyes falleció», escribió.
La relacionista pública de Ray Reyes, Lidda García Acosta, notificó de la muerte a través de un comunicado sin ofrecer detalles acerca de las posibles causas.
Tanto el hermano como la relacionista pidieron oraciones y espacio para la familia en su duelo.
Rafy Rivera contribuyó en este reporte.
