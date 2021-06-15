(CNN) — La actriz Lisa Banes, de 65 años, murió el lunes después de sufrir las lesiones sufridas al ser atropellada por una patineta eléctrica en la ciudad de Nueva York a principios de este mes, dijeron el Departamento de Policía de Nueva York (NYPD) y un funcionario policial.
Banes era una actriz conocida en parte por su papel en la película «Gone Girl».
Muere Ned Beatty a los 83 años, actuó en ‘Superman’ y ‘Deliverance’
Banes sufrió un traumatismo craneoencefálico severo después de ser atropellada por la patineta que se pasó un semáforo en rojo en el Upper West de Manhattan el 4 de junio. Fue transportada a un hospital cercano, antes de fallecer el lunes, según el NYPD.
«La patineta luego huyó del lugar, continuando hacia el norte. No hay arrestos y la investigación sigue en curso», dijo la policía de Nueva York en un comunicado.
Banes actuó con Tom Cruise en «Cocktail», y además tuvo papeles en «One Life to Live», «Royal Pains» y «Nashville», entre otros.
