(CNN Español) –– Leopoldo Jacinto Luque, exdelantero de la selección argentina de fútbol murió este lunes, según le dijo a CNN una fuente de la Clínica de Cuyo, en la provincia argentina de Mendoza.
Luque estaba internado en ese centro médico desde hacía casi un mes tras contagiarse de covid-19, le había dicho a CNN el doctor Luis Cicchitti, su amigo personal, que también comentó el deceso.
La Asociación del Fútbol Argentino (AFA), así como varios de los colegas de Luque, lamentó en Twitter el fallecimiento del exfutbolista.
Leopoldo Jacinto Luque fue una gloria del fútbol local. Con la selección argentina llegó a ser campeón de la Copa Mundial de Fútbol en 1978, disputada en ese país.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.