(CNN Español) — El exvicepresidente de Venezuela José Vicente Rangel falleció este viernes, informó la familia del también periodista en su cuenta de Twitter.
“El día de hoy, 18 de diciembre 2020, debido a un paro cardíaco, falleció un luchador incansable, nuestro amado José Vicente Rangel Vale. Paz a su alma”, dice el tuit.
José Vicente Rangel tenía 91 años.
Tareck El Aissami, actual ministro del Petroleo y exvicepresidente del país, reaccionó a la muerte de Rangel. “De los que nunca se rindieron, de los que nunca se cansaron, de los que nunca abandonaron las causas del pueblo, de los más LEALES, de los más valientes, así quedará en la memoria de nuestra generación, el revolucionario JOSÉ VICENTE RANGEL!! Hasta siempre camarada!!”, escribió El Aissame en su cuenta de Twitter.
