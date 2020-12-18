(CNN Español) — El exgobernador del estado mexicano de Jalisco, Aristóteles Sandoval, murió víctima de un atentado en el municipio de Puerto Vallarta, informó este viernes el gobierno estatal a través de su cuenta verificada de Twitter.
El Gobierno de Jalisco informa el lamentable fallecimiento del ex gobernador de nuestro estado, Aristóteles Sandoval, víctima de un atentado en el municipio de Puerto Vallarta. Nuestro más profundo pésame a toda su familia. — Gobierno de Jalisco (@GobiernoJalisco) December 18, 2020
Las autoridades se encuentran en el lugar del asesinato investigando los hechos, dijo la gobernación de Jalisco.
El gobierno estatal añadió que en las próximas horas ofrecerán mayor información.
