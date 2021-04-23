(CNN Español) –– El ministro de Transporte de Argentina Mario Meoni murió este viernes en un accidente de tránsito en la ruta 7, mientras viajaba a visitar a su familia en la localidad de Junín, en la provincia de Buenos Aires, confirmaron a CNN los voceros del Ministerio y de la Presidencia de Argentina.
De momento se desconocen detalles adicionales sobre el percance en el que perdió la vida el ministro.
