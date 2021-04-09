(CNN) — La familia del artista de rap DMX emitió un comunicado el viernes en el que decía en parte: “Nos entristece profundamente anunciar hoy que nuestro ser querido, DMX, cuyo nombre de nacimiento es Earl Simmons, falleció a los 50 años en White Plains Hospital con su familia por su lado después de haber sido puesto en soporte vital durante los últimos días».
La declaración fue emitida por el Chamber Group, que fue contratado para hablar con los medios de comunicación en nombre de la familia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.