(CNN) — Felipe de Gran Bretaña, duque de Edimburgo, esposo de la reina Isabel II, murió a los 99 años.
«Es con profundo pesar que Su Majestad la reina anuncia la muerte de su amado esposo, Su Alteza Real el príncipe Felipe, duque de Edimburgo», dice un comunicado del Palacio de Buckingham.
«Su Alteza Real falleció pacíficamente esta mañana en el Castillo de Windsor», agregaron.
El príncipe abandonó el hospital King Edward VII en Londres el 16 de marzo. Se estaba recuperando en el hospital privado después de someterse a una cirugía cardíaca en el hospital de San Bartolomé.
Fue ingresado por primera vez en el hospital el 16 de febrero.
Felipe nació en Corfú, Grecia, el 10 de junio de 1921.
