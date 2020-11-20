(CNN Español) — El banquero argentino Jorge Brito murió en un accidente de helicóptero en Salta, según le dijo a CNN una fuente de la Gobernación de esa provincia y dos fuentes más del Ministerio de Seguridad Nacional de Argentina.
Brito fue fundador y presidente del Banco Macro y luego tuvo negocios inmobiliarios.
La Policía de Salta aclaró que poco antes de las 4 pm hora local recibió la llamada de una mujer que había visto cómo un helicóptero se enganchaba en varios cables usados para hacer tirolesa. El reporte policial no dio detalles de los ocupantes de la aeronave.
