(CNN) — El actor de origen escocés Sean Connery, mejor conocido por su papel de James Bond, murió a la edad de 90 años, informó la BBC, citando una declaración de su hijo Jason.
Connery, nacido en Edimburgo, Escocia, el 25 de agosto de 1930, encarnó a James Bond desde 1962 con el filme “Dr. No” y lo hizo en repetidas ocasiones, siendo su última vez como el agente británico en “Never Say Never Again” en 1983.
En 1988 ganó un Oscar como mejor actor en «Los Intocables». En el 2000 fue distinguido por la reina Isabel II con el título de caballero y en el 2014 ofreció apoyo al referéndum que buscaba la independencia de Escocia.
Se retiró de la actuación en 2005.
Noticia en desarrollo…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.