(CNN) —Christopher Plummer, quien protagonizó «The Sound of Music» y ganó un premio Oscar por su interpretación en «Beginners», murió el viernes en su casa en Connecticut, según un comunicado de su representante.
Christopher Plummer tenía 91 años.
«Chris era un hombre extraordinario que amaba y respetaba profundamente su profesión con excelentes modales a la antigua, humor autocrítico y la musicalidad de las palabras», dijo en su declaración su viejo amigo y representante Lou Pitt.
«Era un tesoro nacional que disfrutaba profundamente sus raíces canadienses. A través de su arte y su humanidad tocó todos nuestros corazones y su vida legendaria perdurará para todas las generaciones futuras».
