(CNN) –– Charley Pride, leyenda de la música country, murió a los 86 años, según anunció su representante en un comunicado de prensa.
Pride falleció este sábado en Dallas por complicaciones de covid-19, según el comunicado.
El cantante era hijo de un aparcero de Mississippi y fue el primer negro en llegar al Country Music Hall of Fame.
